Ventura Fire becomes first in Southern California to Launch Innovative Cardiac Defibrillators

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura City Fire Department is the first in Southern California to launch innovative cardiac defibrillators.

The fire department says the new device will strengthen the department’s advanced life-saving support services.

It enhances their ability to deliver life-saving care with greater precision.

The device also allows paramedics to assess, treat, and monitor cardiac emergencies faster and more accurately than ever before.

Fire crews say the new device represents a breakthrough in emergency cardiac care by delivering faster, more accurate diagnostics, improved patient monitoring, and enhanced treatment capabilities in the field.