Warm & sunny this weekend

We are warming up into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Local temperatures will increase about 5 degrees from Friday, which was the beginning of our warming trend.

Northeast offshore winds will aid in the warm conditions this weekend but it may be gusty at times.

Northern communities especially will experience some brief cooling on Monday with some more clouds expected, some areas dropping back down into the 60s.

Temperatures rebound after that and the heat will peak for us around midweek of next week with temperatures near or past 80 degrees, about 15 degrees above normal.

We are looking dry from rain into the end of next week.