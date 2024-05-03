One person dead after fatal car crash on Skyway Dr. and Hangar St. in Santa Maria Thursday afternoon

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A person died after crashing their pickup truck into a forklift at Skyway Dr. and Hangar St. at 3:06 p.m. Thursday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD).

The SMPD detailed that the crash caused fatal injuries to the passenger of the truck while the driver sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The forklift operator reported no injuries though the crash resulted in major damage to the truck and a fire hydrant at the scene, explained the SMPD.

The SMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating the cause of the crash, according to the SMPD.