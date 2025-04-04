High School Registration now open at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – While students are beginning to think about their summer vacation plans, parents might want to start thinking ahead to what comes next.

Officials at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District – or SMJUHSD – say some families can get confused between them other districts, such as SMBSD.

Santa Maria Bonita School District, or SMBSD, handles kindergarten through 8th grade only. Between 6th and 7th grades, local parents don't have to register their kids, as that's all done through Santa Maria-Bonita.

As the students approach their graduation from 8th grade, the High School district wants parents to remember they are different, separate school districts.

It's also good for parents to begin talking to their kids and preparing them for moves to much larger, more crowded campuses.

Local High School counselors visited junior high campuses in February, and students have chosen their preferred classes, but parents still need to do their part with registration.

There is no need to go to the district office or any campus, as registration is all conducted online – documents can simply be scanned and uploaded to the high school district's website.