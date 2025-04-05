Skip to Content
Local scores for Friday, April 4th

Santa Barbara used a 3-run first inning to beat Dos Pueblos
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

High School Baseball:

Santa Barbara 4, Dos Pueblos 0

Oxnard 3, San Marcos 1

Pacifica 2, Ventura 1

Buena 3, Rio Mesa 2

Simi Valley 3, Camarillo 0

Santa Paula 12, Carpinteria 0

Grace 10, Bishop Diego 0

St. Bonaventure 4, Foothill Tech 3

Calabasas 10, Westlake 4

High School Softball:

Dos Pueblos 13, Santa Barbara 3

Oxnard 5, San Marcos 2

High School Boys Tennis:

Santa Barbara 10, San Marcos 8

College Baseball:

UC Davis 1, UCSB 0

Cal Poly 9, UCSD 6

Biola 9, Westmont 7 (Game 1)

Westmont 4, Biola 2 (Game 2)

College Softball:

UCSB 1, UCSD 0 (Game 1)

UCSB 7, UCSD 2 (Game 2)

College Men's Volleyball:

Long Beach State 3, UCSB 0

College Women's Beach Volleyball: (Best in the West Tournament)

#6 Cal Poly 4, #19 Washington 1

#6 Cal Poly 3, #2 UCLA 2

College Women's Water Polo:

#18 UCSB 14, Concordia 6

College Women's Tennis:

UCSB 5, CSUN 2

Santa Barbara

