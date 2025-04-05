Local scores for Friday, April 4th
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
High School Baseball:
Santa Barbara 4, Dos Pueblos 0
Oxnard 3, San Marcos 1
Pacifica 2, Ventura 1
Buena 3, Rio Mesa 2
Simi Valley 3, Camarillo 0
Santa Paula 12, Carpinteria 0
Grace 10, Bishop Diego 0
St. Bonaventure 4, Foothill Tech 3
Calabasas 10, Westlake 4
High School Softball:
Dos Pueblos 13, Santa Barbara 3
Oxnard 5, San Marcos 2
High School Boys Tennis:
Santa Barbara 10, San Marcos 8
College Baseball:
UC Davis 1, UCSB 0
Cal Poly 9, UCSD 6
Biola 9, Westmont 7 (Game 1)
Westmont 4, Biola 2 (Game 2)
College Softball:
UCSB 1, UCSD 0 (Game 1)
UCSB 7, UCSD 2 (Game 2)
College Men's Volleyball:
Long Beach State 3, UCSB 0
College Women's Beach Volleyball: (Best in the West Tournament)
#6 Cal Poly 4, #19 Washington 1
#6 Cal Poly 3, #2 UCLA 2
College Women's Water Polo:
#18 UCSB 14, Concordia 6
College Women's Tennis:
UCSB 5, CSUN 2