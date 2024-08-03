Skip to Content
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch early Sunday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced it is scheduling a launch of 23 Starlink satellites through a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning at 12:24 a.m.

Backup opportunities are available until 3:52 a.m. and added opportunities will be available starting at 9:24 p.m. Aug. 5.

This is the organization's sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission and stage separation will be followed by a landing on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Live webcasts of the mission can be found on the Space X website or social media page.

