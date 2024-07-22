Skip to Content
Boys and Girls Club host 25th Annual Ag for Youth Golf Fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast says about $150,000 is expected to be raised tonight during their 25th annual golf fundraiser.

The funds go towards the club's youth sports, creative arts, and mentorship programs.

The Boys and Girls Club has 11 clubs on the Central Coast including Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Paso Robles and more.

The club has been hosting the Ag for Youth golf fundraiser for 25 years now at the Santa Maria Country Club.

