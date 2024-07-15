Lompoc police arrest barricaded man

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department arrested a man July 15 for barricading himself in his ex-girlfriend's house with a weapon despite a restraining order for previously violent tendencies.

The 29-year-old man was said to have a knife according to the victim, who was able to exit the home while he stayed in, according to the LPD.

LPD officers responded to the scene where the man failed to come out and after several hours, a SWAT team entered the home to help arrest him with no injuries.

The 29-year-old Lompoc resident was arrested on the following charges: