Tiny town of Los Olivos copes with looming wildland fires in nearby hills

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - The rural community of Los Olivos has been hoping for a pleasant summer season full of traditional events, neighborhood get-togethers, tourists supporting their businesses, and the regulars here for wine tasting. But the big 4th of July weekend event has been a wildland fire.

The Lake fire, up the road by the Zaca Lake resort, is several miles from Los Olivos, but the town is one of the closest areas where you can get a bite to eat or where firefighters can stop their rigs to regroup before they get to their base camps.

Campers and those hoping to go up Figueroa Mountain Road are turned around a couple of miles up, near the Sycamore Valley Ranch (formerly the Neverland Ranch.)

Smoke from the more than 20,000-acre fire is shrouding the skies and putting a gloomy lid on life in the Santa Ynez Valley while the temperature reads 91 degrees.

It is still yet to be seen if this fire will keep travelers away who had planned a trip into the area, or if they will realize the fire is up in the hills, not down in the main housing community or by businesses.

