Tiny town of Los Olivos copes with looming wildland fires in nearby hills

Smoke from the Lake fire fills the skies above Los Olivos near Figueroa Mountain road.
John Palminteri
By
today at 12:48 pm
Published 12:58 pm

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - The rural community of Los Olivos has been hoping for a pleasant summer season full of traditional events, neighborhood get-togethers, tourists supporting their businesses, and the regulars here for wine tasting. But the big 4th of July weekend event has been a wildland fire.

The Lake fire, up the road by the Zaca Lake resort, is several miles from Los Olivos, but the town is one of the closest areas where you can get a bite to eat or where firefighters can stop their rigs to regroup before they get to their base camps.

Campers and those hoping to go up Figueroa Mountain Road are turned around a couple of miles up, near the Sycamore Valley Ranch (formerly the Neverland Ranch.)

Smoke from the more than 20,000-acre fire is shrouding the skies and putting a gloomy lid on life in the Santa Ynez Valley while the temperature reads 91 degrees.

It is still yet to be seen if this fire will keep travelers away who had planned a trip into the area, or if they will realize the fire is up in the hills, not down in the main housing community or by businesses.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

