Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria celebrates Independence Day with Red, White and Zoom Celebration

Santa Maria Receration and Parks
today at 11:22 am
Published 11:55 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria will celebrate the 4th of July at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center located at 600 South McClelland Street.

The free family event takes place from 2pm-9pm. The Molly Ringwald Project will perform at 6pm.

The event will include kids arts and crafts activities, bounce houses and free recreational swimming from 3-7pm.

The event will also include a patriotic drone show starting at 9pm.

Tony Almanza

