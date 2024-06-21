Walter Morales Jr. sentenced to 25 years to life for 2019 Lompoc murder of soldier on leave

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Thursday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that Walter Alexander Morales Jr. was sentenced to 25 years to life for the 2019 murder of Marlon Brumfield in Lompoc.

Morales Jr. previously pled guilty to a charge of murder in the first degree on Jun. 13, 2024, as well as enhancements for murdering for the benefit of a criminal street gang and intentionally discharging a firearm causing death stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the sentencing.

The sentencing follows a five-year legal battle for the family of 22-year-old Marlon Brumfield who was fatally shot on Sep. 8, 2019, while he was on leave from the United States Army and visiting family before his planned reenlistment detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

In August of 2022, Morales Jr. initially pled not guilty to the murder charge after a SWAT Team brought him into custody following a standoff in Santa Maria.

On Sep. 8, 2019, Morales Jr. was the passenger in a vehicle driven by co-defendant, 29-year-old Francisco Gutierres Ortega when the two spotted Brumfield and a friend crossing Ocean and A Streets shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Morales Jr. instructed Gutierres Ortega to confront Brumfield and his friend because he believed they were associated with a rival gang.

After Brumfield and his friend said they were not associated with any gang, Morales Jr. fired four shots from the vehicle, fatally wounding Brumfield explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Morales Jr. fled to Mexico and returned to the area around at least July of 2020, when he was wanted in connection with additional shootings stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Gutierrez Ortega entered a guilty plea for a charge of Voluntary Manslaughter and now faces an 11-year prison sentence for his involvement shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.