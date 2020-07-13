Man wanted in connection to 2019 murder of Lompoc soldier now sought in recent drive-by shootings

News

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police are searching for a man wanted in the 2019 murder of a Lompoc soldier after he was identified as the suspect in multiple shootings on Saturday.

Around 7:48 p.m. Saturday, Walter Morales reportedly chased and shot at a vehicle on the 1000 Block of West Olive Avenue. Police said there were multiple occupants in the vehicle, including children.

Morales was reported to be driving a silver Mercury Mountaineer during the incident.

Later that day, a second shooting was reported near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and N Street involving a similarly described vehicle.

During the investigation, Lompoc police confirmed the vehicle described was driven by Walter Morales.

Morales is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has various tattoos including the word "Morales" on his back, "Griselda" on his neck, “Elisa" and "L" on his right arm, "VLP" on his left arm, "LOM" on his left leg and "POC" on his right leg.

Morales is also wanted in connection to the September 2019 murder of US Army Soldier Marlon Brumfield. There is an active warrant for his arrest for that investigation.

Another suspect identified as Francisco Gutierrez Ortega, 24, of Santa Maria has already been arrested and charged in Brumfield's murder.