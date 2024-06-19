Falcon 9 successfully takes off from Vandenberg SFB with Starlink satellites aboard Tuesday
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 carrying 20 Starlink satellites, 13 of those with Direct to Cell capabilities, successfully launched Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
While the Starlink satellites were destined to enter a low-Earth orbit, the Falcon 9 returned to land on the awaiting droneship landing platform in the Pacific Ocean which is shown below courtesy of SpaceX.
This was the fifth flight for the first-stage booster on this mission which previously launched three Starlink missions as well as USSF-62.