Falcon 9 successfully takes off from Vandenberg SFB with Starlink satellites aboard Tuesday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 carrying 20 Starlink satellites, 13 of those with Direct to Cell capabilities, successfully launched Tuesday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Courtesy of Matt Udkow

While the Starlink satellites were destined to enter a low-Earth orbit, the Falcon 9 returned to land on the awaiting droneship landing platform in the Pacific Ocean which is shown below courtesy of SpaceX.

This was the fifth flight for the first-stage booster on this mission which previously launched three Starlink missions as well as USSF-62.