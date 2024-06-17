Space X targeting Tuesday night to launch next ship in Falcon 9 mission series

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X is targeting Tuesday night at 8 p.m. for its next Falcon 9 launch at its space force base in Vandenberg with backup opportunities available until midnight Wednesday.

This is the fifth flight for the first stage boosters supporting the mission which launched USSF-62 and three other Starlink missions under Space X's authority, according to Space X.

Stage separation will be followed by the first stage landing on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean and backup opportunities will be available until 5 p.m. Thursday, explained Space X.

A live webcast of the mission will begin on the X account of the organization where you can watch starting five minutes prior to liftoff, detailed Space X.