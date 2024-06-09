Santa Maria ARMY Veteran Celebrates his 100th birthday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A Santa Maria local and ARMY Veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday.

Jesse Martinez was surrounded by his five children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the Santa Maria Inn for his special milestone celebration.

His family traveled from out of state and across California to join him on his 100th birthday.

“Happy birthday. You made it to 100. You get to see all your great grandchildren. It's such a wonderful blessing that you're still in our lives," said granddaughter Lisa Estrada.

His loved ones describe him as hard working, loving, and a family man.

“Most people would say the same thing is a strong, smart, intelligent, firm person, and he’ll always be there to help you, whatever you need. And he always has a solution, but most of all a hardworking man," said grandson Jose Luis Martinez Garibay.

When asked what is his secret to a long-life he said, get married and treat your wife good.

“Happy birthday. I am so glad God has gifted us this because like I said, not very many children have their parents to be 100 years old," said Paulita Martinez Garibay.