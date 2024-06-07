International Peace Runners make stop in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Peace runners ran from Carpinteria to Santa Maria on Friday making a stop at city hall.

The international team is on a 4 month journey across the United States and Canada.

The runners started in New York and have been running for 7 weeks now.

Covering around 4,000 miles and will finish back in New York on August 17.

Runners say their message is that peace starts in the heart of each person then spreads to family, community and the world.