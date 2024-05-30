Two test launches of unarmed Minuteman III missiles scheduled June 4 and 6 from Vandenberg

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – On Thursday, Vandenberg Space Force Base announced two test launches of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile during the first week of June.

The first test is scheduled for Jun. 4 between 12:01 a.m. to 6:01 a.m. and the second test is scheduled for Jun. 6 between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m., both from northern portions of the base shared Vandenberg Space Force Base in a press release about the operational test launches.

"Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen are committed to supporting our mission partners and these vitally important test launches from the Western Range," said Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. "Test launches like these are critical in safeguarding the defense our nation."

In accordance with the Hague Code of Conduct and existing bi-lateral agreements, the United States has notified the Russian Federation of the test launches in advance of the public announcement detailed Vandenberg Space Force Base.

"A previous test launch slated for February 2024 had to be postponed due to some needed repairs at Reagan Test Site," shared Col. Chris Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander. "This summer’s test launch was already scheduled so it made sense to do them both while all the necessary personnel were in place. The launches were scheduled well in advance and have nothing to do with world events."

The Boeing-made, solid-fuel Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile has been deployed as part of the United States nuclear arsenal publicly since 1970.