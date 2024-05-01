Police investigating Tuesday night Lompoc shooting that hospitalized one man

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department said its team is currently investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night and injured one man near East Pine Avenue and North G Street.

Officers responded to the call around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to find several people at the scene, as well as a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to the department.

Medical crews from the Lompoc City Fire Department and AMR arrived to start treating the man, and they were able to stabilize him and transport him to the Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria for further treatment, according to Lompoc Police.

Officers remained on the scene to search for those behind shooting, but the department said they must have fled before officers arrived.

However, police said officers found additional evidence related to the shooting and collected the items for their investigation.

The department said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.