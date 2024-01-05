How is the largest crop in the Santa Maria Valley holding up this winter?

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – California, and more specifically the Santa Maria Valley, is the home of the largest strawberry harvest distributed across the nation and into Canada.

As important as strawberries are in the area, climate change and winter storms in the recent weeks may have a lasting impact on our crops and harvest.

In 2023, strawberry farmers were concerned they did not have enough product to distribute and share locally at the Santa Maria Strawberry Festival.

Today, we will be speaking to local farmers on the current conditions of the strawberries in the area and how harvest is looking for 2024.

