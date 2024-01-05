SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock's Beyond Incarceration: Greater Education Club and Nextgen Policy is hosting an event to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program.

ACP is a federal communications commission program that helps connect families to the internet.

The program is available for the community to attend and inquire about low cost internet access. Everyone is welcome students and family.

The event will be held at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday January 13th at 11:30 am.