Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
today at 7:11 pm
Published 7:17 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock's Beyond Incarceration: Greater Education Club and Nextgen Policy is hosting an event to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program.

ACP is a federal communications commission program that helps connect families to the internet.

The program is available for the community to attend and inquire about low cost internet access. Everyone is welcome students and family.

The event will be held at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday January 13th at 11:30 am.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content