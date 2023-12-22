Solvang packed with visitors despite rainstorm

SOLVANG, Calif.- The Solvang Visitor Center says the city offers holiday fun despite any winter-like weather.

Large crowds collected in the danish village despite yesterdays downpour. The streets of Solvang were busy.

Some Solvang shops even saw an uptick during the storm.

"When it's raining, you can't skate. So I had a lot of skateboarders come in to visit me the last four days, and it's been an extremely successful Christmas season for me," said Robby Hargreaves Solvang Skate Shop owner.

The danish village is known for its seasonal decor and treats.

Both staff and visitors are expecting a busy end of the year.

"We're going to be very busy through the rest of the holiday season, which continues through the first week of January," said Kirsten Klitgaard with the Solvang Visitor Center.