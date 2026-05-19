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Baby Owls Are a Hoot With Passersby at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara

Three baby owls at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara have caught the eye of passersby in the last few weeks.
John Palminteri
Three baby owls at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara have caught the eye of passersby in the last few weeks.
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today at 4:32 pm
Published 4:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - For months, eagles in a Big Bear Lake nest have been watched with a secret camera, now some Great Horned owls have provided a nature show in Santa Barbara in plain sight.

The three owlets are the most active in the evening and morning hours.

They are in a large eucalyptus tree by an entrance way and steps to the beach.

Some people are staring at the tree for minutes because the young birds and their two adult parents are concealed by their colors and can blend in.

They sometimes jump from branch to branch and that's when they are easily located.

The Santa Barbara City Parks Department has cordoned off a small area where the public could create a disturbance but apparently the birds, so far, don't mind.

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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