Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

One man is dead and another transported in critical condition following Sunday afternoon shooting in Santa Maria

Patricia Martellott I KEYT
By
today at 12:02 pm
Published 12:13 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One man has died and another was transported with critical injuries after a shooting in the 500 block of Cook Street in Santa Maria on Sunday.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, officers with the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call of shots fired at a residential party in the 500 block of W. Cook Street around 4:30 p.m. detail SMPD.

According to SMPD, arriving officers discovered two men with gunshot wounds, one died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by first responders, and the other man was transported with critical injuries but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in connection with this investigation and the SMPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Whitney at 805-928-3781 ext. 1329 or the Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

