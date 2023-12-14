Firefighters offer winter safety tips

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- As we head into winter firefighters want to keep people warm and safe at home.

Getting chimneys cleaned once a year can prevent attic fires.

Cal Fire says to keep a 3 foot perimeter around your heat source that includes pets and children.

Especially in the kitchen.

You can even tape it all this is not for kids. You stay back from here because they can easily walk up and grab the handle to a pot, pull that over, and then they suffer from a terrible burn injury," said Toni Davis with Cal Fire.

"Having a well-maintained fireplace and chimney is very important and keep any kids away from it, pets and ensure that nobody's going to get burned or embers are going to come out of the fireplace," said Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Scott Safechuck.

Fire crews say working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors will help save a life.