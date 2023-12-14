Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Thursday night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a launch window for Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9:04 p.m. for a Falcon 9 liftoff carrying the first six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities destined for low-Earth orbit.

Back-up launch times will be available until 12:37 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 as well as Friday evening at 9:19 p.m.

Fifteen minutes before the launch, a live stream of the event will be available here.

This will be the first mission for the first-stage rocket booster which will return to Earth following first-stage separation to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

The cargo of Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities will eventually enable mobile networks to offer global access to texting, calling, and browsing from previously inaccessible locations.