City of Lompoc Fire Department secures $75,000 grant for crucial emergency extrication equipment

LOMPOC, Calif. – The City of Lompoc's Fire Department has received a $75,000 grant to acquire advanced extrication tools, essential for rescuing crash victims trapped in vehicles, aiming to enhance their emergency response capabilities and bolster community safety.

The city provided the following press release:

The Fire Department for the City of Lompoc California is the recipient of a $75,000 grant to purchase new extrication equipment. Known as the “jaws of life,” first responders use these specialized tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.

“This grant will have a significant impact on our ability to protect and serve our community, allowing us to respond even more effectively in times of need”, said Lompoc City Fire Battalion Chief, Cody Lee. “The funding will pay for modern rescue tools to first responders that are critical for the care of those injured in crashes.” This funding will allow the Lompoc Fire Department to purchase an entire set of new Pantheon Holmatro, battery-powered, extrication tools. State-of-the-art technology will increase the survivability of patients requiring extrication. The Lompoc Fire Department takes pride in serving our community and thanks the Office of Traffic Safety for helping us improve our services.

Delays in providing care to crash victims impact the “golden hour” of survival, a core principle in the emergency medical services industry. Reducing the time it takes to get to the patient, treating what can be treated, and transporting the patient to the hospital helps increase the chance of survivability/recovery.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.