Investigators looking into non-specific threat made toward Santa Ynez High School

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Santa Ynez High School is continuing classes Wednesday despite a non-specific threatening statement involving the school while investigators look into the situation.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District said that their campus security team is aware of the threat and will host additional law enforcement at Santa Ynez High School.

Here is a statement sent to parents from Superintendent Andrew Schwab:

Dear SYVUHS Community, Student and staff safety is our top priority. We wanted you to be aware that law enforcement is investigating a report of a non-specific threatening statement involving the high school. Our campus security team is aware of the situation and, in an abundance of caution, we will have additional law enforcement on campus today. Classes will continue as planned. Pick up times remain the same and buses will run on their regular schedule. Andrew Schwab Superintendent

Pick-up times and the bus schedule will also remain the same for the district.