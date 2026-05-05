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“Scaling The Walls” art show on walls of Santa Barbara City Hall

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Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 6:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Murals by the Santa Barbara Arts Alliance are now on display at Santa Barbara City Hall.

"Scaling The Walls" is the name of the new exhibit.

Arts Alliance graduates Miguel Rodriguez and Denise Villanueva collaborated with program participants to create the 8 murals.

The work honors the indigenous community, farmworkers and higher education.

The free art show is open to the public.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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