Santa Barbara County hosts Farm Day across the Central Coast 

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County hosted Farm Day today with farms open to the public across the Central Coast.

Farms throughout the Santa Maria Valley, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez opened their fields of fruits and vegetables to showcase their products to the community.

People traveled from San Francisco and Los Angeles to learn more about the agriculture and farming industry. They learned about the fruits and vegetables grown on the Central Coast and shipped across the country.

Seventeen different farms participated in today’s events with a variety of local produce from berries, carrots to vineyards.

