Award winning Eufloria Flowers in Nipomo showcase their efforts of sustainably grown roses

NIPOMO, Calif. – The award winning Eufloria Flower farm in Nipomo is growing sustainable roses with innovative technology that is better for the environment and their farmworkers.

Eufloria has a long family history in the flower industry. They are part of the Society of American Florists and Certified American Grown organization.

They received best in class in Bridal Veil, Blue Ribbon (various roses) and Red Ribbon from the Society of American Florists.

Eufloria Flowers workers said they pride themselves in their American grown roses, and having the finest blooms in the wedding and event industry but most importantly sustainability.

They use technologically-advanced systems to grow their flowers. Growers monitor water schemes, nutrient dosages, cO2 levels and greenhouse climate for the best outcome.

They use coconut fiber which gives young rose plants an explosive start. The fiber has exceptional oxygen and water holding capabilities, which stimulate a vigorous root system.

In an effort to maximize energy efficiency, Eufloria lines its greenhouses with double poly roofs.

Growers uses a higher efficiency boiler with a stack condenser that has a 90% plus efficiency rate and uses natural gas to heat the greenhouses, instead of burning used motor oil.

For their pesticide system, they use Integrated Pest Management (IPM), which uses less pesticide but also reduces the risk of employees coming into contact with harsh chemicals.

In an effort to conserve water, the runoff water is collected throughout the Eufloria operation and recycled to nearby pastureland and used to irrigate other complementary crops.

