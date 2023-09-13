Grant money awarded to restore two California Missions

Solvang, Calif. – The California Missions Foundation is celebrating $1 million in funding for two mission historic sites in need of repair.

Both Mission Santa Inés in Solvang and Mission San Juan Bautista in San Benito County are in need of important retrofits to prevent damage to these historic sites.

The Foundation has worked with the National Parks Service and the Department of the Interior to secure the matching grants for the two missions.

Details of the work will be announced today by Director David Bolton and Pastor at Mission Santa Inés, Fr. Michael Ronayne.

The mission origins date back to 1804 and has been designated as a National Historic Landmark.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

