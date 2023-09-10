SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club hosted "Wear The Hat Dance" today.

The club hosts a monthly dance every second Sunday of the month.

Today, the theme was "Wear the Hat Dance", October will a Rock n Roll theme.

“This is one of the highlights of the month of the riptide is playing. We have a theme some like today it's the hat theme and next event is rock and roll. So you can really pretend like you're young again," said club member Fran Courain.

President of the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club.. Carolyn Cabrera said she is thankful for the San Luis Obispo grant and the City of Santa Maria that help sponsor the dances.

“Once you no longer work or you long a hunger, have your family around. There's nothing to do. They get bored. They live very much shorter lives when they aren't stimulated and they have a good time," said Cabrera.

She says the club gives senior citizens something to look forward to.

“This is one of the things you want to consider, especially if you have mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, anybody that you might be connected with. Get them coming out of their home. Get them involved," said Cabrera.