Orcutt baseball team celebrates Babe Ruth World Series win at Elks Lodge in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Orcutt 14U baseball team celebrated the Babe Ruth World Series win at Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.

On Wednesday the team received certificates for their achievements.

The Orcutt 14U All-Stars defeated teams from Mexico, Minnesota, Virginia and New Jersey during the championship.

They beat a team from Texas 7 to 1 in the final game. Players say the team bond is special.

The team says they are excited to be celebrating their win with their family and friends.