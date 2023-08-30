Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Orcutt baseball team celebrates Babe Ruth World Series win at Elks Lodge in Santa Maria

Tony Almanza / KEYT
By
today at 10:08 pm
Published 10:14 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Orcutt 14U baseball team celebrated the Babe Ruth World Series win at Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.

On Wednesday the team received certificates for their achievements.

The Orcutt 14U All-Stars defeated teams from Mexico, Minnesota, Virginia and New Jersey during the championship.

They beat a team from Texas 7 to 1 in the final game. Players say the team bond is special.

The team says they are excited to be celebrating their win with their family and friends.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content