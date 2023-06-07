Lompoc resident Edward Norman Hill Lewis, 44, sentenced to eight years prison for three counts of Lewd and Lascivious acts with two minors

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney announced that on May 23, 44-year-old Lompoc resident Edward Norman Hill Lewis was sentenced to eight years in prison after he plead guilty to three counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts upon two different children.

Lewis will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life pursuant to Penal Code section 290.

According to Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, this case initially came to light in 2021 when a 17-year-old girl with autism, referred to as Jane Doe 1, disclosed she had been molested by Lewis since she was 13-year-old.

That revelation led investigators to identify other survivors dating back to 1999, but, due to the statute of limitations, charges could only be filed for one additional survivor, referred to as Jane Doe 2 detail Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Jane Doe 2 was 15-years-old when Lewis engaged in sex acts with her and manipulated her into sending him sexually explicit photographs of herself.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office explain that Lewis gained the trust of both Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 by befriending their mothers and was considered a close family friend at the time of the crimes.

Lewis plead guilty prior and was sentenced for the following crimes: Two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts upon Jane Doe 1, a child under the age of 14, a violation of Penal Code section PC 288(a); and One count of Lewd or Lascivious Act upon Jane Doe 2, a child aged 15, a violation of Penal Code section 288(c)(1).