Santa Maria Regional Transit received Leadership Award at state facilities forum

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria Regional Transit received a Leadership Award at the 2023 Sustainable Facilities Forum in Sacramento on May 18.

The annual awards forum celebrates the accomplishments in the area of sustainability, the environment, and education in California.

Santa Maria Regional Transit was recognized for its transit modernization efforts including general service improvements, the introduction of rider-focused digital smartphone applications for fare payment and real time information, a free college student pass program, setting the foundation for a transition to 100 percent electric bus fleet by 2024, development of micro transit, bus rapid transit, and an autonomous shuttle program.

“We are very honored to receive this recognition. There are a lot of great things in the world of sustainability. To have our work here in Santa Maria recognized is humbling and motivates us to continue to do more in the realm of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Transit Service Manager Gamaliel Anguiano.