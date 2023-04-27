Dunn School in Los Olivos seeks financial assistance to distribute additional student refugee scholarships

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. -- Dunn School in Los Olivos is seeking financial assistance to help more at-risk teens receive education through their student refugee scholarship program.

Head of School Kaylan Balaven is passionate about helping students who are displaced by war or chastised for seeking education.

Balaven has traveled overseas to witness firsthand the circumstances of these teens' lives and met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on how to better assist these kids.

The student refugee scholarship program has most recently helped five Ukrainian students whose lives were at risk by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Two of the five students have already been accepted to multiple universities.

Balaven was able to raise $140,000 at the Dunn School annual auction and gala event.

Unfortunately, this amount can only fund one student and nearly half of a second student's education.

Funds cover travel, education, amenities, room, and board.

If you are interested in learning more or donating you may visit their website at www.dunnschool.org for further information.