Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:21 am
Published 10:55 am

Dunn School in Los Olivos seeks financial assistance to distribute additional student refugee scholarships

Dunn School, Los Olivos

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. -- Dunn School in Los Olivos is seeking financial assistance to help more at-risk teens receive education through their student refugee scholarship program.

Head of School Kaylan Balaven is passionate about helping students who are displaced by war or chastised for seeking education.

Balaven has traveled overseas to witness firsthand the circumstances of these teens' lives and met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on how to better assist these kids.

The student refugee scholarship program has most recently helped five Ukrainian students whose lives were at risk by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Two of the five students have already been accepted to multiple universities.

Balaven was able to raise $140,000 at the Dunn School annual auction and gala event.

Unfortunately, this amount can only fund one student and nearly half of a second student's education.

Funds cover travel, education, amenities, room, and board.

If you are interested in learning more or donating you may visit their website at www.dunnschool.org for further information.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content