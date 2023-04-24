The “Circo Hermanos Caballero” comes to Santa Maria from Guadalajara, Mexico

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Today is the last day to visit the "Circo Hermanos Caballero" in Santa Maria.

The Circus showcases a spectacular show of acrobatics, aerial acts, and motorcyclists.

“If you like motorcycles, theres the balloon of death, if you like comedy we have the best clown in the world tutti frutti, if you like danger we have the best trapezists in the world the Caballero brothers," said owner Luis Caballero.

Locals say it is a fun place to go with the whole family.

“Unfortunately now with so much technology and so many things, families are disconnecting. The circus is a spectacular show that tries to maintain tradition in people," said Caballero.

The Caballero brothers have been making children smile and dance with their magic tricks for over 20 years.

“The circus is a place that transports you to old times, with your grandfather, grandmother, father or mother. That unites families together," said Caballero.

Caballero said his family prides themselves in their work because the circus it is part of their cultural tradition.

“Come to the circus, the circus is art but it is also a tradition. the circus is tradition and we must maintain our traditions alive, don’t let them die," said Caballero.

To learn more and buy tickets visit their website.