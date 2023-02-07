Santa Barbara Sheriff Deputies search for 23-year-old suspected of attempted murder

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara Sheriff's are searching for 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas for the stabbing and attempted murder of his girlfriend in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive on Friday Jan. 27.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's office reported deputies alongside County Fire and AMR services responded to find an adult woman suffering multiple stab wounds to the upper chest area. Deputies identified the boyfriend Cuevas as the potential perpetrator who fled the scene.

Through Sheriff's ongoing investigation, law enforcement has determined Cuevas a 6'0 foot 260-pound man with facial hair fled in a black 2006 Audi station wagon. If anyone has seen or knows of the individual's whereabouts can call Sheriff’s detectives at (805)681-4150 or access the anonymous tipline at (805)681-4171.