Food Bank of Santa Barbara County holds its annual “Fill the Foodbank!” drive-thru food and turkey drive in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County held its annual "Fill the Foodbank!" drive-thru food and turkey drive today in Santa Maria.

The food bank distributes and collects food year long -- although during the holiday season they hold events throughout the Central Coast to help families with holiday meals.

Toyota of Santa Maria partnered with the Food Bank and donated a portion of their parking space to hold the drive-thru food drive.

Volunteers from the community and Allan Hancock College donated their time to pass out flyers prior to the event, and help the day of.

The food bank will be holding its Turkey drive until Nov. 22nd - -to find locations visit their website foodbanksbc.org.