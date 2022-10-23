The 2022 Lompoc Chalk Festival fills Lompoc Airport with colorful chalk art pieces

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Lompoc Airport was transformed by the 2022 Lompoc Chalk Festival with an abundance of color as chalk art masterpieces came to life this weekend.

The family-friendly event was hosted but the airport and non-profit organizations. Visitors enjoyed arts and crafts booths, a kids corner, fabulous food trucks, live stage entertainment, and of course, talented chalk artists.

The proceeds from the chalk festival will benefit The Lompoc Theatre refurbishment.

Chalk artists began their chalk masterpieces early Friday morning and the public was encouraged to watch their progress throughout the weekend.

Today is the last day to catch the Chalk Festival fun!

