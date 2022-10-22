Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 9:28 am

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning.

The full-size pick-up truck appeared to have rolled off the road in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road ejecting the driver and sole occupant from the car.

Firefighters transported the driver to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
car accident
driver ejected
KEYT
lompoc
lompoc fire
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content