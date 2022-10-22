Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning.

The full-size pick-up truck appeared to have rolled off the road in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road ejecting the driver and sole occupant from the car.

Firefighters transported the driver to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.