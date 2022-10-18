Three-car accident slows traffic in Santa Maria Tuesday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A three-car traffic accident in Santa Maria on Tuesday morning slowed traffic and temporarily closed southbound lanes of Highway 101, according to CalTrans.

The accident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday on southbound Highway 101 at the Main Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP originally reported that it was a four-car accident, but later corrected it to a three-car accident.

At least one car overturned and landed on its roof, according to the CHP.

The cars were blocking all three lanes, but the lanes reopened by 9:50 a.m., according to the CHP.

There was no additional information immediately available.