Firefly scrubs Friday’s re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG, Calif. – Firefly Aerospace scrubbed its re-attempt rocket launch that was scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base between 12:01 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

🚀Update: The vehicle went into auto abort after ignition. This is designed into the system to ensure safety. The team scrubbed tonight's launch attempt and is reviewing data to determine our next launch window. — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) September 30, 2022

The rocket was supposed to take its inaugural launch from the base on Sept. 2, 2021, but dramatically exploded mid-air and lost the vehicle. Firefly officials said at the time that the rocket experienced an anomaly.

The aerospace company attempted its second rocket launch on Sept. 11, but was scrubbed after multiple delays. It was then rescheduled for Sept. 12, but was also scrubbed.

The "To the Black" rocket will send out multiple satellites to low-earth orbit, which will collect flight data for educational analysis and comparisons to other flights and vehicles.

Firefly said that the data collected will include temperatures, radiation and atmospheric pressure.

For more information, visit: firefly.com/alpha-flight-2-to-the-black.