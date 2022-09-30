Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 8:55 am

Firefly scrubs Friday’s re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG, Calif. – Firefly Aerospace scrubbed its re-attempt rocket launch that was scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base between 12:01 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

The rocket was supposed to take its inaugural launch from the base on Sept. 2, 2021, but dramatically exploded mid-air and lost the vehicle. Firefly officials said at the time that the rocket experienced an anomaly.

The aerospace company attempted its second rocket launch on Sept. 11, but was scrubbed after multiple delays. It was then rescheduled for Sept. 12, but was also scrubbed.

The "To the Black" rocket will send out multiple satellites to low-earth orbit, which will collect flight data for educational analysis and comparisons to other flights and vehicles.

Firefly said that the data collected will include temperatures, radiation and atmospheric pressure.

For more information, visit: firefly.com/alpha-flight-2-to-the-black.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
fireflyaerospace
KEYT
rocket launch
scrubbed
Vandenberg space force base
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content