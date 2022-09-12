Firefly Aerospace re-attempt of Sunday’s launch scrubbed again Monday afternoon

VANDENBERG, Calif. – Firefly Aerospace launch was scrubbed for the second time since Sunday on Monday afternoon.

Firefly Aerospace was supposed to re-attempt its Alpha Flight 2: To the Black rocket launch on Monday at 3 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The mission was scrubbed for the first time on Sunday due to a "drop in helium pressure."

Our launch today was scrubbed due to a drop in helium pressure. The Firefly team is on it, and we will use our launch window tomorrow which opens at 3:00 PM PDT with our host @Erdayastronaut. #ToTheBlack — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) September 12, 2022

This Alpha Flight 2 launch comes a year after Firefly's first Alpha rocket launch attempt exploded mid-air.

The "To the Black" rocket will send out multiple satellites to low-earth orbit, which will collect flight data for educational analysis and comparisons to other flights and vehicles.

Firefly said that the data collected will include temperatures, radiation and atmospheric pressure.

For more information on the next attempt, visit: firefly.com/alpha-flight-2-to-the-black.