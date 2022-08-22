Firefly rocket launch scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base in September, one year after last failed attempt

VANDENBERG, Calif. – One year after its Alpha rocket dramatically exploded in mid-air after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in September of 2021, Firefly will be attempting to launch the Alpha Flight 2: To the Black rocket from the Space Force Base again on Sept. 11.

The Alpha rocket was scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base as the FireFly's first orbital rocket launch on Sept. 2, 2021, however, the launch was aborted.

About one hour later, crews were ready to try for the launch again, but shortly after the rocket ascended into the atmosphere an explosion could be seen in the sky, ending its mission.

Firefly will be attempting its second technology demonstration flight on Sept. 11 which will attempt to launch multiple satellites to low Earth Orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base. Alpha will first insert into an elliptical transfer orbit, coast to apogee, and perform a circularization burn, according to Firefly officials.

The launch window opens at 3 p.m. on Sept. 11.