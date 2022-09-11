Firefly Aerospace attempts its second rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG, Calif. -- Firefly Aerospace attempted its second rocket launch today at the Vandenberg Space Force Base the "Firefly Alpha II" launch "To The Black".

The launch was rescheduled for Sept. 12 after the Firefly team postponed the launch from 3 p.m. to 4:20 p.m., 6:59 p.m., then back to 5:50 p.m.

Firefly's Twitter account posted "Our launch today was scrubbed due to a drop in helium pressure. The Firefly team is on it, and we will use our launch window tomorrow which opens at 3:00 PM PDT with our host @Erdayastronaut. #ToTheBlack".

This was Firefly's second attempt, the first failed in the air and was terminated once personnel felt it was unsafe to leave in the air.

The rocket's mission was to send out multiple satellites to low earth orbit.

The mission is to collect flight data for educational analysis and comparisons to other flights and vehicles.

Data collected includes temperature, radiation and atmospheric pressure.