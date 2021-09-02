“Anomaly” destroys FireFly’s inaugural rocket launch at Vandenberg SFB

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - FireFly Aerospace confirmed on Twitter that its Alpha rocket experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent, resulting in a dramatic, mid-air explosion and the loss of the vehicle.

The Alpha rocket was scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base as the FireFly's first orbital rocket launch around 6 p.m. on Thursday, however the launch was aborted.

About one hour later, crews were ready to try for the launch again, but shortly after the rocket ascended into the atmosphere an explosion could be seen in the sky, ending its mission.

Prior to entering the countdown, the Range cleared the pad and all surrounding areas to minimize risk to Firefly employees, base staff, and the general public. We are continuing to work with the Range, following all safety protocols. — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) September 3, 2021

A number of NewsChannel viewers reported seeing the mid-air explosion that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Video of the launch and explosion were streamed live on YouTube here. Closeup shots show the rocket flying in a loop before blasting into a cloud of smoke.

You gotta give props to a company who’s rocket shows off by doing a full loop-de-loop on its very first launch! 😉 in all seriousness, how the heck did it hold up during that?! 🤯 incredible shot @thejackbeyer! https://t.co/6auFwqJ6xI — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) September 3, 2021

The following information is according to the Firefly Aerospace website:

Firefly Alpha is designed to address the needs of the burgeoning small–satellite market. At a dedicated mission price of $15M, Alpha combines the highest payload performance with the lowest cost per kilogram to orbit in its vehicle class. Capable of delivering 1 metric ton to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 630 kg to the highly desirable 500 km Sun–Synchronous Orbit (SSO), Alpha will provide launch options for both full vehicle and ride share customers.

Alpha will launch twice per month, a launch cadence that will enable customers to fly according to their schedule and to the orbit they desire.

