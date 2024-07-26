SoCal Edison planning power outage in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Southern California Edison is considering a public power outage in parts of Goleta as soon as 6:00 p.m. Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

A community resource center will be available at the Courtyard by Marriott in Goleta for those impacted by the outage.

Citizens should keep cell phones charged, have an outage plan for medical devices and medications requiring a fridge and have flashlights on hand.

For the latest information call SoCal Edison or visit the company's outage website.