Jury convicts 23-year-old man for four felony child sex crimes

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Tanner Williamdean Fite, 23, was convicted of four felony sex crimes against a child by a San Luis County Jury.

Fite committed the acts on Oct. 15, 2023, and further evidence showed he had viewed 25 adult videos during the time he was babysitting the victim, according to the San Luis Obispo County DA's Office.

The maximum sentence for Fite will be 14 years in state prison and he will be required to register as a sex offender, detailed the San Luis Obispo County DA's Office.

“I am very proud of the young victim who displayed great courage when she reported the crime and later testified in court,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Her courage will inspire other survivors to report so that justice can be served to predators like Mr. Fite.”