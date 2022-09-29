Firefly to re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at midnight

VANDENBERG, Calif. – A Firefly Aerospace rocket launch is scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 after multiple delays and cancellations.

🚀 All systems go for launch. Launch window opens just after Midnight PDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Continue to follow us on Twitter for real-time updates. Broadcast with host @Erdayastronaut starts at T-90 mins. Link to broadcast below: https://t.co/7medCty9n4 — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) September 29, 2022

The rocket was supposed to take its inaugural launch from the base on Sept. 2, 2021, but dramatically exploded mid-air and lost the vehicle. Firefly officials said at the time that the rocket experienced an anomaly.

The aerospace company attempted its second rocket launch on Sept. 11, but was scrubbed after multiple delays. It was then rescheduled for Sept. 12, but was also scrubbed.

Firefly officials said that they have secured the upcoming launch window on Friday between 12:01 a.m. and 2 a.m., with a backup opportunity at the same time on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The "To the Black" rocket will send out multiple satellites to low-earth orbit, which will collect flight data for educational analysis and comparisons to other flights and vehicles.

Firefly said that the data collected will include temperatures, radiation and atmospheric pressure.

For more information on the next attempt, visit: firefly.com/alpha-flight-2-to-the-black.